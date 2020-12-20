Mecca Bingo’s hamper gift for Age UK Thanet

Age UK Thanet is going to receive donations for some 40 hampers on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 22-23) from Mecca Bingo Thanet manager Justin Newin .

He is supporting the company’s “Everyone Deserves A Christmas” campaign this year.

Age UK Thanet’s CEO Vanessa Wood, said: “Many of our elderly are really feeling lonely at present. It’s such a terrible thing when you feel that you can’t reach out for support at this time, whether this be due to not being able to get outside to greet people you used to see in your local neighbourhood, not having family nearby, or due to the recent loss of friends or loved ones.

“This Christmas marks the start of our partnership with Mecca Bingo, where we hope to create new social circles for our elderly at a place which many of them love to go for a cuppa and a chat.”

Justin added: “It’s been a joint effort between Age UK Sittingbourne and Thanet. We contacted local businesses, our customers and the local community for donations and have raised up to £2,000. We wanted the hampers to go to some of the most vulnerable people this Christmas, so we chose our local Age UKs because it felt meaningful.

“We see many Thanet locals every day when we’re open and we’re sure some of the people who will receive a hamper this Christmas from us are/or probably were even customers of ours at some point too.”

Fundraising manager Jo Spiteri said “Our locals have never been made such a fuss of until now, so we’d like to thank the Mecca staff for giving them a thought. They are of that generation where they don’t ask for much, so we believe it will be a lovely surprise for them when they open their door.”

When things get back to normal after the pandemic, Mecca’s staff will be coming up with new ways of supporting Age UK Thanet’s locals to live at home for longer, so they can be surrounded by the things they love and have better days with a bit of fun along the way.

If you have a business and would like to support Age UK Thanet this Christmas then please call Joanne Spiteri on 01843 223 881 for a chat. Age UK Thanet is keen to develop more partnerships in the community.