Young reporters produce first edition of St Laurence Junior school newspaper

The news bug has hit youngsters at St-Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy in Ramsgate.

A group of enthusiastic Year 5 journalists put together the very first edition of the new school newspaper, the “St Laurence Flame”.

All articles are chosen, researched and written by the children before the final edition is published and sent to families to enjoy.

Brimming with school news, local news and those all-important burning issues for primary-aged children these days (“Why is there a sudden invasion of spiders?!”), the new newspaper has given the young reporters a great insight into how journalists attract their readers and keep up interest in current affairs.

Paige, one of the budding reporters, said: “I like writing for the newspaper because it is really fun, and it helps me learn a bit more about things that I didn’t know. It is important that children learn about the news because it can stop us repeating mistakes from the past.”

English Lead Teacher Dr Manson, who set up the St Laurence Flame, said, “Not only is the newspaper a great way to encourage children to write, but the other children love reading the articles – they know they have been written by their friends so they find reading them even more appealing. I’ve been so proud of how committed and passionate about news writing my new reporters have been.”

With the first edition a huge success, the reporters are currently working on the Christmas edition, which will be filled with top tips to enjoying a Covid Christmas and reports on the school’s many Christmas activities.