Families receive hamper gift thanks to Broadstairs restaurant and Ramsgate primary school

A tasty Christmas is being served up to ten families thanks to the generosity of Wyatt and Jones restaurant in Broadstairs and Ramsgate Arts Primary’s Parent Council.

Each family will receive a £100 voucher for a hamper of food that can be selected from the My Farm Shop home delivery service.

Head of School Nick Budge and Deputy Head Hanna Beech said: “2020 has been a tough year for the RAPS community as a whole – the impact of Covid19 has brought different hardships on families in different ways, be that financial or emotional, or both.

“This year our Parent Council, working alongside Wyatt and Jones and their seafood and frites outlet Flotsam and Jetsam, have raised money through either the selling of raffle tickets or taking a percentage of their profits from selling portions of chips.

“Together, they have kindly raised enough to provide families with a little bit of help at this difficult time.

“Using the money raised, we have allocated £100 vouchers to families to spend at My Farm Shop Home Delivery for Christmas food.

“We have chosen recipients for a variety of reasons and all of those involved in this initiative are proud to help make life a little brighter for them.

“The work of the businesses and our parent council has been brilliant in support of this rewarding act of kindness and understanding at this time of year.”

Mr Budge said the recipients, who had no idea about the festive gift, were “so appreciative and genuinely touched by the heart-warming action.”

One of the responses received by the school read: “This was so unexpected and will really help us out. Thank you so much.”

Wyatt and Jones is an independent restaurant and bar in Harbour Street that has been included in The Good Food Guide 2020 and The Michelin Guide 2019.