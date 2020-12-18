Extended opening hours at Westwood Cross

Westwood Cross Shopping Centre has announced its extended Christmas opening hours this year.
The centre is now open from 9.30am until 8pm with stores, including M&S, Primark and TK Maxx offering extended opening hours from next week. Both M&S and Primark will be open until midnight on December 21-23, with TK Maxx open until 11pm.
Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “This year at Westwood Cross we are extending our opening hours so that shoppers have more flexibility whilst enjoying their Christmas shopping.
“We understand that this year is a little different and are pleased to be able to offer our customers more time to shop over the festive period by opening until 8pm right up until Wednesday, December 23, and until 6pm on Christmas Eve.”
Opening hours
Thursday 17th 9.30am-8pm
Friday 18th 9.30am-8pm
Saturday 19th 9.30am-8pm
Sunday 20th 9.30am-8pm
Monday 21st 9.30am-8pm
Tuesday 22nd 9.30am-8pm
Wednesday 23rd 9.30am-8pm
Christmas Eve 9.30am-6pm
Christmas Day CLOSED
Extended store opening times:
M&S
Dec 21-23: 6am – midnight.
Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm
Christmas Day and Boxing Day CLOSED
New Year’s Eve: 8am-7pm
New Year’s Day CLOSED
Primark
December 21-23: 8am – midnight
TK Maxx
December 21-23 8am – 11pm
Next
Christmas Eve 8am to 3pm
Boxing Day 6am to 6pm
New Year’s Eve 10am – 5pm
Individual stores’ opening times may vary, see westwoodx.co.uk for details.