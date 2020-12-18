Extended opening hours at Westwood Cross

Westwood Cross Shopping Centre has announced its extended Christmas opening hours this year.

The centre is now open from 9.30am until 8pm with stores, including M&S, Primark and TK Maxx offering extended opening hours from next week. Both M&S and Primark will be open until midnight on December 21-23, with TK Maxx open until 11pm.

Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “This year at Westwood Cross we are extending our opening hours so that shoppers have more flexibility whilst enjoying their Christmas shopping.

“We understand that this year is a little different and are pleased to be able to offer our customers more time to shop over the festive period by opening until 8pm right up until Wednesday, December 23, and until 6pm on Christmas Eve.”

Opening hours

Thursday 17th 9.30am-8pm

Friday 18th 9.30am-8pm

Saturday 19th 9.30am-8pm

Sunday 20th 9.30am-8pm

Monday 21st 9.30am-8pm

Tuesday 22nd 9.30am-8pm

Wednesday 23rd 9.30am-8pm

Christmas Eve 9.30am-6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Extended store opening times:

M&S

Dec 21-23: 6am – midnight.

Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 8am-7pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

Primark

December 21-23: 8am – midnight

TK Maxx

December 21-23 8am – 11pm

Next

Christmas Eve 8am to 3pm

Boxing Day 6am to 6pm

New Year’s Eve 10am – 5pm

Individual stores’ opening times may vary, see westwoodx.co.uk for details.