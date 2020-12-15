St Peter’s Junior pupil Grace wins top award for Auto Ramp design

A Year 6 pupil from St. Peter’s Junior School has won a prestigious Leaders Award from the Primary Engineer Project for the South East Region, “If you were an engineer, what would you do?’

The competition encourages pupils from primary and secondary schools across the UK to look at the world around them and find engineered solutions to common problems. Grace, an avid member of the St. Peter’s Science Club, submitted her design to the Primary Engineer Project team when she was in Year 5. It is called the ‘Auto Ramp’, designed for people on mobility scooters or wheelchairs to overcome obstacles, with an automatic ramp coming from their mobility device.

From over 30,000 entries nationwide, she has been chosen as the winner for the South East Region. Grace has won a pair of virtual glasses, along with certificate and medal, and her design goes on to be judged in the National Primary Engineer category. If she is successful at this stage, her design will actually be made!

The Primary Engineer Programme provides various opportunities for pupils to engage in the science and engineering fields, including interviewing engineers about their career paths and what motivates them. At St. Peter’s, Science Club interviewed their Chair of Governors, James Boulton, who is Managing Director of Summit Aviation in Manston.

Head of Curriculum Nathan Williams said: “We are incredibly proud of Grace’s achievement. Her design is so important and so special because she has considered how she can help a family member. We are extremely excited to see what she goes on to do in her future, who knows what she will design next!”

Grace’s design will be judged again in the New Year. For more information on the Primary Engineer Programme visit https://leadersaward.com/