Police issue efit of woman suspected of stealing from Monkton home while posing as carer

Police have issued a computer generated image of a female burglary suspect in connection with an offence in Monkton.

Jewellery and ornaments are reported to have been stolen from a property in Seamark Close, between midday and 6pm on Tuesday, October 13.

The items were stolen after a woman attended the address and posed as a carer to gain entry.

Officers have reviewed CCTV and checked for forensic evidence. They have also worked with the victim, who has helped create the image.

The suspect is described as around five feet six inches tall and in her late 30s.

She spoke with an English accent and was wearing glasses and a beige cardigan with a blue tabard underneath. She was also wearing blue shoes.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/189295/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by using the online form available via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/