Police enquiries continue following vehicle fire in Margate

Police officers are carrying out ongoing investigations following a vehicle fire in Margate this morning (December 14).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended reports of three vehicles alight in Garfield Road at around 8:04am.

A van was alight and flames and smoke had spread to vehicles parked near to it.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fires.

Officers from Kent Police were also in attendance.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 8.07am to a vehicle fire in Garfield Road, Margate.

“The fire was extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and officers remain at the scene, carrying out ongoing enquiries.”