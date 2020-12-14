Former Westbrook public toilet block going to auction for third time

A former public toilet block in Westbrook will go under the hammer for a third time.

The block, on Westbrook Prom below Seaview Terrace, is due to be sold via an online auction from whoobid on February 21.

A guide price of £230,000 has been set and at least one current bid has taken that to £230,500.

The block was previously auctioned in 2015, where it gained a final price of £215,000 – way above the £30,000 guide price.

It then went back for auction in 2018 with a price of £400,000 reflecting the granting of planning permission in 2017 for the build of a three-bed home and ‘beach cave’.

It is within the Margate Seafront Conservation Area.

The block is enveloped by the Margate Seawall and planners for the approved application said heritage research suggested embedding of the site into the Seawall is a strong concept to develop a ‘Seawall House’.

The site is now back up for bids once more with an online auction which will run for three hours on February 21. Properties may be sold prior to public auction if an offer is accepted by the vendors.

Note: According to planning documents permission for the build was subject to work starting within three years of the decision date in October 2017, making it advisable for bidders to check it still exists.