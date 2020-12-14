Little ones at My Nursery raise funds for Pilgrims Hospices

Little ones at My Nursery in Margate have been fundraising for Pilgrims Hospices.

The children raised money by wearing their Christmas jumpers to nursery and with parents buying personalised Christmas Eve bells

My Nursery raised £76 for the hospice charity.

Pilgrims Hospices said: “A huge thank you to My Nursery of Margate for their donations. “Their continuous support to our charity each year is so overwhelming.”

Each year Pilgrims Hospices, with sites in Thanet, Ashford and Canterbury, give care and comfort to over 2,500 people in east Kent who are coming to terms with an illness that sadly cannot be cured. The charity support patients to live life as well as possible until the very end, free from pain and distress.

