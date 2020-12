Can you help find missing Molly, an Amazon orange winged parrot, who went missing from Birchington yesterday (December 10).

Mum Lucy Hughes is hoping readers can help track down the missing bird that flew off from Ingoldsby Road at about 11am.

Lucy said her children are sad and missing Molly, especially as they also lost their dog due to poisoning earlier this year.

Molly is seven months old. Lucy and her family have had her for around two months.

Call 07922 587 877 with any sightings.