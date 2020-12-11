Christmas gift for those in need from Chilton primary pupils and families

Christmas will be a little brighter for people in need thanks to the kindness and generosity of children and their families at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate.

Boys and girls were invited to donate dry, tinned and packet foods and goods for a special festive charity collection.

Those that took part were entered into a raffle to win Chilton’s special cuddly bears that have been present at school assemblies during the last year.

Response was phenomenal making it one of the best charity collections ever held at the school.

Head Teacher Kate Law said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed with donations. We had thousands of items that were overflowing on the hall stage where we stored them.

“Everyone was hugely generous and thoughtful and it really was quite a sight to see people’s kindness in the physical form of the donations.

“This is our way of supporting the community at a time of year when so many people for all sorts of reasons are facing hardship.”

The children have helped pack up all the differing items which will be collected and distributed by Ramsgate Salvation Army.

And the lucky winners of the cuddly bear raffle are Albie and Farrah.

Mrs Law added: “Chilton pupils are encouraged to support charities and local causes in order to help others – and this latest splendid effort really illustrates the true spirit of Christmas.”

To find out more about life at Chilton, families can take a virtual tour of the school via the online streaming service at www.chiltonprimary.co.uk