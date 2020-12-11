Christmas and New Year bin collection dates 2020/2021

There are minor changes to waste and recycling collections over Christmas. Only the dates listed below are affected:

Friday 25 December

There will be no collections on Christmas Day.

Whichever containers were due for collection on Christmas Day will be collected earlier on Saturday 19 December.

Friday 1 January

There will be no collections on New Year’s Day.

Fortnightly collections

All households with fortnightly Friday waste collections will have a black bin (general waste) collection on Saturday 2 January. (This applies even if it would usually have been a recycling week)

Residents who were scheduled to have a recycling collection on New Year’s Day will receive an additional collection for their recycling on Saturday 9 January.

Weekly collections

Residents that have waste collected weekly and recycling collected on alternate weeks, will have both their general waste and whichever recycling material was scheduled to be collected on Friday 1 January, collected on Saturday 2 January instead.

Containers to go out from 6am on the day of your collection.

All other collection days remain the same and your bins should be put out as usual.

Garden Waste Collections will stop on Friday 18 December and restart on Monday 10 January.

Christmas Trees: If you have a real Christmas tree it can be taken to your nearest KCC Household Waste Recycling Centre in Margate or Sandwich for recycling. Christmas trees will not be collected as part of regular waste and recycling collections.