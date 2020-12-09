Free parking on offer in Thanet to encourage people to shop local

Free parking will be on offer in Thanet towns on Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas Free Saturday parking is already on offer at:

Mill Lane Car Park – Margate

Harold Road Car Park – Cliftonville

St Peter’s Park Road Car Park – Broadstairs

Cannon Road Car Park – Ramsgate

Thanet council is also hoping to encourage people to shop local this Christmas by providing free parking on Saturday 12 December and Saturday 19 December in the following car parks:

Market Street – Margate

Crofts Place – Broadstairs

Royal Harbour (multi-storey) – Ramsgate

In Birchington High Street, TDC offers 30 minutes free additional parking with a valid pay and display ticket until 31 December.

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services at Thanet District Council said: “We know that our local businesses have had a tough year, encouraging people to shop locally is one way to help. “Thanet’s towns are full of independent shops, offering a wide selection of gift ideas, often made locally by local people. It’s a great way to support the local economy and you’ll also be making a huge difference to a local business.

“Local businesses have made a huge effort to create safe, COVID-secure environments, we’ve got our COVID-19 Street Wardens out daily providing reassurance and reminders of the rules. The number of COVID-19 cases in Thanet remains high so it’s still really important to remember to keep our distance, wear face-coverings and maintain good hand hygiene. We also need to stick to the rules about mixing households – tempting as it is to meet up with friends at what’s usually a sociable period of time – reducing the spread of coronavirus has to be the priority.

“We want people to feel that they can come out and get what they need. Offering these two additional dates with more free parking is something we can do as a council to facilitate that.

“The message to our residents is that if you are going to do Christmas shopping then please shop safely, and if you can, shop locally – this year in particular, your purchases will potentially help keep our local businesses going.”

Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara said she was pleased with the extra free parking sites after receiving numerous requests from local businesses and residents about the matter.

She said: “ I contacted Madeline Homer, chief executive at TDC, concerning this matter for consideration. Consequently, we now have free parking in the town centres on Saturdays, leading up to Christmas.

“On behalf of the residents and business owners of Ramsgate, Broadstairs and Margate, I would like to say a huge thank you to Madeline Homer, and everyone else involved in making the decision to allow free parking in Ramsgate, Croft Place in Broadstairs, and Market Street car park in Margate, on December 12 and 19.

“The Thanet economy will thank you for this – encouraging our local community to shop locally, and support our local businesses, which are facing a desperate situation, overcoming the difficult times that everyone is facing. Let us all enjoy the festive season, and at the same time, take responsibility for our own safety, and that of others, too.”

Thanet council has a range of measures in place to support local businesses and ensure they are opening safely and adhering to the latest regulations. Businesses are invited to join the dedicated Facebook Group – a go-to online community, for more information.

The COVID-19 Street Wardens patrol the town centres and high footfall shopping areas daily, 9am to 6pm and are there to proactively help to manage pedestrian flow and queues, encourage people to adhere to social distancing, and remind them of the need to wear face coverings in stores unless exempt.

Information on all Thanet District Council’s car parks can be found online: https://www.thanet.gov.uk/car-park-charges/