Naughty Elves get up to mischief in St George’s school

The St George’s school Elves are back, creating mayhem in the lead up to Christmas.

The naughty Elves, who are supposed to be watching over the Broadstairs school on behalf of Santa, have been occupying themselves with a series of adventures.

The ‘Elf on the Shelf’ is a Christmas tradition with the Scout Elves supposedly helping Santa manage his nice list.

But most of the Elves seem to be a little bit mischievous, including those at St George’s!

