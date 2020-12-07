Cheeky Charity Christmas card and unique calendars on offer in Ramsgate photographer’s pop-up shop

A cheeky season’s greetings card featuring a photo of the Ramsgate sea swimmers is among the items on sale at a new pop-up shop in Ramsgate.

The shop in Addington Street is selling the very special charity Christmas cards, Ramsgate calendars, and lots of artwork by photographer Eleanor Marriott and designer Tony Tooke – including their popular ‘Ramsgreat’ prints and products.

The charity cards, produced in collaboration with the swimmers, feature nine Ramsgate women baring all (with strategically placed stars) to raise funds for Thanet Winter Shelter. They come in two designs, cost £2 each (or £15 for 10), and are guaranteed to raise a smile.

All proceeds will go direct to the shelter, led by The Salvation Army in Ramsgate. They’re also available online from www.eleanormarriott.com (postage applies).

The ‘Colours of Ramsgate’ calendar features a unique and stunning design, incorporating local images and matching colour palettes. It comes in two sizes (A4 and A3) and costs £10 and £12 respectively. It’s a very limited print run, so get one while you can.

Official shop opening hours are Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm (additional times subject to demand). It will follow government Covid guidelines.

Many of the products, including the calendars, will also be available online from Eleanor’s new online shop at www.eleanormarriott.com