Margate project providing clothes, toys and support for vulnerable people needs your help

A Christmas appeal has been launched by The Community Outreach Project in Margate.

The project based at Union Church works with vulnerable adults, those who are homeless and people struggling below the poverty line,

Staff also support people who are suffering mental health issues, social deprivation and exclusion, with the aim to reduce loneliness and isolation.

The Project’s clothing and shoe bank is providing men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, along with household items. It operates alongside the Margate Independent Food Bank which has distributed thousands of food parcels.

This year the project is running a toy event throughout December and families who are struggling can visit Union Church to collect toys, which are free.

The team also accept donations and particularly need baby milk, nappies, underwear for men and women and financial support.

Project manager Melody Wimhurst said: “Central Margate is an area of high social and economic deprivation, which has become more acute and widespread due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There are many families and individuals who have no income and are just about surviving on charity donations. These are tragic circumstances, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

And that basic help can be life-saving. Crystal, who has no-one else to turn to for help, said: “The support I have received has helped me to get through each day. “The family support is like having my own family as I have none. This has stopped me taking my own life.”

Service users Ed and Holly pictured above

Melody said: “With people losing their jobs every day and families with no income to feed their children, people are desperate and the Community Outreach Project seeks to meet those needs.

“In order to keep this project running and help many more people in the local area of Margate and Thanet we need vital funds.

“During the pandemic we have supported many vulnerable families, within Thanet and beyond, giving practical help such as clothes and household items such as beds and sofas. We have also supported families with items for newborn babies and helped supply the Thanet Winter Shelter with clothing and craft items.”

The clothes bank will run until December 22 and also includes other items for hygiene, household and toys.

The team can deliver within Thanet and can also help other projects outside Thanet if needed.

The clothes/toy bank is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10.15am to 1pm at the church (Union Row entrance).Please wear a mask unless exempt.

Anyone interested in knowing more about or donating to The Community Outreach Project can email Melody at unionprojectmargate@gmail.com