Our Music album released to raise cash for Our Shop – helping Thanet families to afford to eat well

An album with numbers from some 20 artists has been released to raise funds for Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet.

Our Kitchen, headed up by Sharon Goodyer, currently runs ‘Our Shop’ food clubs with low cost but high nutrition food at sites in Margate and Ramsgate – with agreement made for a pop-up in Westgate too.

The community interest organisation has also hosted Summer Kitchen sessions since 2018 – serving some 1,642 meals to families in that first year – based at Drapers Mills primary and Dame Janet primary. During the pandemic the Kitchen adapted to become one of the suppliers of food to people in need across Thanet.

The album, called Our Music, features artists including musical legend Lee Scratch Perry, dub master Adrian Sherwood (On U Sound), sonic artist Mark Stewart (The Pop Group / The Maffia) and BAFTA winning composer Simon Boswell.

A facebook page for the music fundraiser says: “Our Music is a fundraising download compilation to help Our Kitchen On The Isle Of Thanet alleviate some of the suffering of food poverty. (Our Kitchen) helps people who are struggling to get a proper, nutritious diet.

“With over 24% of Thanet’s children living in poverty, food becomes an issue and is often overlooked. People shouldn’t be missing meals because of money. People should be eating a proper diet all the time.”

“Our Music” has been released through Bandcamp today (December 4).

The Our Kitchen-led social ‘shop’ offers goods at drastically reduced prices, meal kits, chances to learn new recipes, useful information sessions on nutrition and opportunities to taste new products.

Food is provided by organisations and groups including FareShare – which takes good quality surplus from right across the food industry and redistributes to charities- Kent Gleaners and Windmill Community Gardens allotments. The scheme is backed by county councillor Barry Lewis. Public donations are also welcome.

The first ‘Our Shop’ opened in Margate High Street at the end of August and now has more than 200 families signed up. A second opened at St George’s Church Hall in Broad Street, in November and a third is open for the festive period in partnership with Changing Minds Kent.

Our Shop volunteer Ben Millar has helped organise the album release, which also includes Margate artist BABii (pictured below) and The Ramsgate Hovercraft plus a special Andrew Weatherall remix of Meat Raffle and East Kent duo Liotia.

The downloadable record costs £5, although more can be paid if wished, and all proceeds will go towards Our Kitchen, alleviating some of the suffering around food poverty and ensuring that everyone in Thanet is able to access affordable, healthy and convenient meals.

Find the Our Music facebook page here

Our Shop Margate

51 High Street, open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Our Shop Ramsgate

The Ramsgate base is at St George’s Church Hall in Broad Street and is open from 10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Our Shop Westgate

Hosted at The Lodge for a temporary branch over the festive period (dates tbc)

The food club will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am – 3pm.

The Lodge is at: 64 Westgate Bay Avenue, Westgate

Covid 19 regulations are in place as always, the team will only be able to let in two customers at a time

Register

To register for the food club pop to one of the sites or contact the Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet facebook page.