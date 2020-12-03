Chilton Primary named in Times Top 500 schools list

Chilton Primary in Ramsgate is celebrating after being named in the Top 500 UK schools by The Times.

The prestigious primary placing in the list that analyses and honours the best in the country is a reflection of the dedication of staff, the enthusiasm and desire to expand their learning by pupils, and the invaluable support from families and governors.

Head of School Kate Law said: “This is an important testament to the hard work, passion, energy and commitment of every talented member of our school community.

“We know that education empowers children and recognition such as this only motivates us to continue to do even better for Chilton children and their families.”

Mrs Law said that core curriculum subjects such as English and Maths are an integral part of fun learning for young children at Chilton, with every afternoon devoted to the thematic curriculum which covers all foundation subjects through creative exploration wrapped around one theme.

There is a different topic each term for every year group, and the current Year 2 theme of art is a good example – they are working on a lively challenge exploring The Greatest Show.

Year 2 Teacher Poppy Keam said: “As part of our art part of the curriculum in this topic we designed a plan to create a clown face.

“Once this was completed the pupils put their plans into action by painting it on their faces. It was lovely to see and hear the children laughing as their designs took shape and came to life.”

There were a range of different styles on show from delicate colours to symmetrical shapes and patterns to bolder full face covering.

Deputy Head of School Natalie Barrow said the staff work hard to continually develop the thematic curriculum to engage pupils through lively learning.

She said: “It is really important to us that children develop their knowledge and skills in the foundation subjects through creative and memorable learning opportunities such as the art theme that is thoroughly engrossing our Year 2 classes.”

She added that children are also likely to be more engaged in their learning if it has a context and theme that runs through it so they can make connections between what they are learning.

Chilton describes the value of the thematic curriculum on its website as: “The thematic curriculum consists of Science, History, Geography, Art, Design and Technology, and international learning.

“We have designed our own unique curriculum to deliver rigorous and innovative learning through a thematic approach. Learning is meaningful and personal to the child. The children work towards clear and purposeful goals, both collaboratively and as independent learners.

“We provide exciting and engaging learning experiences that support our children to be life-long learners.

“At the heart of our curriculum are our school values: Kindness, Courage, Respect and Equality. These underpin the children’s learning and every child is celebrated as an individual.”

To find out more about life in Reception and the rest of Chilton, families can take a virtual tour of the school via the online streaming service at www.chiltonprimary.co.uk