Northern Lights show to be displayed at Westwood Cross

Westwood Cross Shopping Centre has created a spectacular, free light show, for visitors to enjoy during the Christmas period.

The new ‘Northern Lights’ show will be on display from December 9 to January 6 in the Compass area of the centre, near Costa, Three and GAME. A stunning projected show will be set to festive music and will include messages of thanks to essential workers, finishing with a festive flurry of snow.

EastEnders actor and Kent resident, Shaun Williamson had the honour of officially switching the lights on, in secret, much different to previous years when the centre has seen thousands of people attend a gala event.

The Northern Lights show will run daily from 4pm-8pm and has been specially designed to take place several times an hour, ensuring there is no need for visitors to gather to watch the projections and social distancing can be maintained.

The centre’s Christmas display has also been enhanced, with two new light installations consisting of giant walk-through baubles, perfect for festive selfies.

Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “This year, more than ever, we wanted to create an environment where our guests can shop safely, and still enjoy the magic of Christmas. Every year thousands of visitors enjoy our light display, and this year we have worked hard to create something that everyone can enjoy safely.”

The main mall will host a Christmas market, with log cabins offering a range of Christmas gifts. The Viking Ship will once again be home to the centre’s much-loved giant reindeer and will host the giant illuminated tree.

From today (December 2) all retailers are open in Westwood Cross, excluding restaurants. However, restaurants including ASK, Costa Coffee, Frankie & Bennies, Greggs, McDonald’s, Nando’s and Subway will still be offering takeaway or delivery options. Click & Collect options are still available from many retailers for those looking to collect their online purchases.

The centre has covid secure measures in place including heightened security and capacity monitoring and increased cleaning across the centre as well as the continuation of one way systems, queue management, informative floor vinyl and hand sanitation stations

For more information, visit westwoodx.co.uk