Minster man jailed for harassment and assault of woman and claims to have Covid while spitting at police

A man who assaulted a woman and coughed and spat at police officers in Ramsgate has been jailed.

Clint Hawkesford was sentenced to two years and 11 months at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday, November 24 for a series of offences committed earlier in the year.

The 33-year-old harassed a woman in Ramsgate between January and April 2020, turning up to her home uninvited and damaging the property and items in her garden.

When officers attended a disturbance on April 5, he shouted abuse at them before kicking one of them in the chest.

He then spat towards and coughed at other officers, saying ‘I’ve got Covid-19’ and ‘Your kids are going to die from Corona’.

Hawkesford was again seen shouting abuse at the victim on October 3 and a member of the public stopped to see if she was okay.

Hawkesford punched the man in the face, then grabbed the woman’s coat and swung her, causing her to fall onto a bike and seriously injure her leg.

He admitted harassment, criminal damage, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of assault in relation to the offences between January and April.

Hawkesford, of Minster, also admitted causing grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault in relation to the incident in October.

PC Daniel Warren, one of Kent Police’s investigating officers, said: “Hawkesford is a violent man and I am pleased this sentence means he is no longer able to threaten and assault members of the public and police officers.

“Kent Police is committed to finding the right solution for all victims of crime and I urge anyone who is being harassed, threatened or attacked by someone they know to report it to us so that we can work with them and bring offenders to justice.”