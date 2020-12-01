Future looks grim for Debenhams employees as JD Sports withdraws from rescue talks

The future for thousands of Debenhams employees, including those at Westwood Cross, looks grim after rescue talks collapsed.

JD Sports, which was the only bidder remaining for the company, has withdrawn.

It is understood the action has been taken because Arcadia – which has also collapsed – was a main concession operator at the stores.

It is increasingly likely that Debenhams will be wound down with the closure of 124 stores and the loss of some 12,000 jobs.

The company had already closed a number of outlets and cut more than 6,000 staff this year.

It filed notice of intent to appoint an administrator for a second time in two years in April this year. Geoff Rowley and Alastair Massey of FRP Advisory were appointed in relation to the possible administration.

It is understood Debenhams will close stores early next year.

The collapse of Arcadia – responsible for stores such as Top Shop -has put 13,000 jobs at risk.

Geoff Rowley of FRP Advisory, joint administrator to Debenhams, said the “sale process has not resulted in a deliverable proposal” adding, “the administrators have therefore regretfully concluded that they should commence a wind-down of Debenhams UK, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business”.

Retail Week reports that FRP said Debenhams stores will continue to trade “to clear its current and contracted stocks” but after that time, should no alternative buyer step forward, the UK business will be closed.