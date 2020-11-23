Chilton pupils on the trail of dinosaurs

Young explorers have stepped back in time to find out all they can about the creatures that roamed the earth 240 million years ago.

Reception year group boys and girls at Chilton Primary in Ramsgate are on the trail of the dinosaurs and are delving deep into the past.

Their voyage of discovery includes finding out all they can about the reptiles and how and where they lived, what they ate, how they defended themselves and much more.

Elaine Miles and Emma Dudley-Smith from the Reception team explained: “Each term we follow the children’s interests in choosing our topic. This term our topic in Reception is ‘Dinosaurs’.

“We have learned the names of different dinosaurs and facts about them. We ordered dinosaurs by height to work out how big they really were. We also learned some other dinosaur facts, for example, which dinosaurs were herbivores, carnivores and omnivores.

“We also explored habitats and learned about which animals live in which habitats at present. We have loved role playing with our dinosaur toys and matching them to the dinosaur fact cards.

“We have also drawn our own dinosaur pictures and painted them with watercolours. We have turned our own handprints into dinosaur pictures and created dinosaur fossils by printing little dinosaur toys into clay and leaving them to set.

“They have also enjoyed spending lots of time in the Dinosaur Den in the classroom.”

To find out more about life in Reception and the rest of Chilton, families can take a virtual tour of the school via the online streaming service at www.chiltonprimary.co.uk