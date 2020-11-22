Minster ‘knit bomber’ gives village a festive makeover

Minster has been ‘knit bombed’ once again by fantastic resident Barbara Quittenden.

The nifty knitter has been creating festive toppers for around six years after spotting similar ones in Herne Bay.

Also responsible for Easter decorations and knitted poppy displays, Barbara says she makes them while wautching TV and because: “It’s fun to do.

She said: “ I love seeing people stopping with children and taking photos of them. It makes it worthwhile.”

And the festive fun for this year does not stop there. Barbara said: “We have had a community project going to make an alternative Christmas tree for Minster this year. That will be going up on Tuesday. It is made of crochet and knitted squares and will look amazing.”