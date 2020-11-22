Westbrook baker rises to Covid challenge with dessert delivery service

A Westbrook baker who has spent eight years building her business is now rising to the challenge of the covid restrictions by launching a dessert delivery service.

Mum-of-three Shahla Joiner is self-taught and has built her business based on the amazing cakes and treats she creates for businesses as well as individuals.

The 33-year-old said: “I started baking cakes for children’s birthdays and then began Shahla’s Cakes eight years ago.

“I am self-taught and slowly built it up from there. I was commissioned to make a cake to commemorate the Margate clock tower renovation, which was a great honour.

“In recent years I moved away from bigger cakes and I have supplied cakes for local cafes such at the Curious Cupcake Cafe in Margate.

“Due to covid I have had to find other ways to bake and expand my business and have now just launched Shahla’s Cakes fast food dessert delivery service.”

Before the pandemic Shahla also hosted children’s birthday parties where she taught them to decorate cakes and then, during lockdown 1, she ran some Zoom classes to share the baking fun.

A regular at the Wesgate Christmas Light switch on market, the talented baker was also commissioned to make a cake for The Stylistics when the soul group celebrated their 50th anniversary during a gig at Margate’s Winter Gardens.

Shahla is now hoping the dessert delivery service will whip up business and give customers a treat in their own home.

She said: “It’s been a difficult time this year so it is nice to be able to offer a delivery service to my customers and keep a smile on their faces.”

Find Shahla’s Cakes online at www.shahlascakes.co.uk and on Facebook and Instagram.