Warning issued after two men try to persuade schoolgirl to get in their car

A warning has been issued after a girl was approached by strangers in Broadstairs who tried to persuade her to get into their car yesterday (November 19).

The Charles Dickens School has alerted parents and carers to the incident, saying: “It has been reported that a student was approached on her way home last night and asked to get into a car by two men, The police have been informed.

“During this unprecedented time when being in groups is against government regulations and lockdown rules, this is a poignant reminder that as the nights close in, students should be particularly aware of their own safety when walking alone.”

Kent Police confirmed enquiries are taking place and officers have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: “Kent Police was contacted at 3.25pm on Thursday 19 November and it was reported that a girl walking along Broadstairs Road, Broadstairs had been spoken to by two men in a black Range Rover.

“The men are reported to have asked the girl to get into the car, before driving off when she refused.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information, or with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 19-0789.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.