Upton pupils join Odd Sock Day fun for Anti Bullying Week

It was an odds on winner when Upton Junior School in Broadstairs held its latest fund raiser.

Children collectively put their best feet forward to take part in the Odd Socks Day sponsored in aid of UK Anti Bullying Week.

In exchange for a donation, girls and boys across the school donned their brightest and boldest socks in a mismatched pair as part of a non uniform day.

The fabulous footwear made a sparkling show in classrooms and around the school backed up by the nationwide charity’s serious message – everyone is different in their own way.

Teacher Isobel Reed co-ordinated the Upton sock success. She said: “The response was fabulous. Everywhere you looked children and staff were proudly displaying their weird and wonderful odd socks.

“Our boys and girls engaged with the idea even further when we ran a competition to design their own pair of mismatched socks, which produced some cheerful and dazzling results, with Iris in Year 3 voted the winner with her design for sparkly Christmas socks.”

Meanwhile form captains have been reviewing and agreeing the school’s child-friendly anti-bullying policy. This gives them the opportunity, as the voice of their class, to contribute from the children’s perspective. Anti-bullying week is the perfect time for this to happen because pupils have been learning about the forms that bullying can take and how to stop it happening.

The fun day raised more than £300 for the Anti-Bullying Alliance charity, and Head of School Darci Arthur said: “It was a brilliant initiative for such a worthwhile charity, and it was part of an important week-long awareness event for us as we again highlighted Upton’s stance about showing respect for others.

“Kindness, tolerance and respect are central to our core values and our children are aware of our ongoing anti-bullying message which is reaffirmed regularly.

“Children know they have a safe and secure school in which to enjoy their learning, and if any of them need to discuss any issues including bullying they know they can speak in confidence to a member of staff immediately.”

Upton supports the 2020 Anti-Bullying Alliance manifesto for change. It reads:

“This year, more than ever, we’ve witnessed the positive power that society can have when we come together to tackle a common challenge.

“Anti-Bullying Week is no different. Bullying has a long lasting effect on those who experience and witness it. But by channelling our collective power, through shared efforts and shared ambitions, we can reduce bullying together.

“From parents and carers, to teachers and politicians, to children and young people, we all have a part to play in coming together to make a difference.

“We’re all a piece in the puzzle, and together, we’re united against bullying.”