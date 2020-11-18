The Bay Tree in Broadstairs launches new home delivery menu – and will offer a culinary world cruise

The Bay Tree in Broadstairs has tackled the second round of national Covid restrictions by introducing a new home delivery menu.

The hotel and restaurant is serving up a range of main meals, including a fabulous Sunday roast, as well as afternoon teas.

Currently chef Lenny Haydn is heading up the kitchen for the delivery menu and one off events. Coordinating is Liz Cook who has previously worked with Lenny for events in London, including at the Tate Gallery.

Liz was previously involved with the Harry Potter brand and helped Bay Tree owners Robert Stone and Alistair Dixon acquire the full treasury of MinaLima’s Graphic Art of the Harry Potter films – 132 limited edition art prints which are displayed in the hotel’s library, sea-view lounge and entrance lobby.

Robert, Alistair, Liz and Lenny are now adding a touch of global travel to the new menu with a culinary world cruise.

Captained by chef Lenny, the menu will sail to a different port on Saturdays, ideal for date nights, special occasions and just for fun! Tickets are limited and need to be ordered by 7pm on Thursday evening prior.

Ports of Call

Start your journey to Ireland on November 21

Enjoy fabulous fall off the bone Ham Hock and colcannon served smothered in a rich fruit jus followed by tantalising apple tart topped with a generous dollop of whiskey cream.

£24.95 pp

Then sail with us to the following ports, book early to avoid disappointment

Italy 28 November

France 5 December

Greece 12 December

Russia and the Ukraine 19 December

Bolivia 2 January

Afternoon teas

And the food fest doesn’t end there. The popularity of The Bay Tree afternoon teas will see themed offerings alongside the classic Kent one.

The Kent Afternoon Tea

Available Monday – Sunday throughout the year

A classic tempting assortment of delicate finger sandwiches, a selection of cakes including a gypsy tart first made for children in Kent. Freshly baked scones with thick clotted cream and fruit preserves. Served with a choice of tea or upgrade and make your afternoon bubble with a glass of sparkling wine.

£14.95 pp

£19.95 pp (to make it bubble!)

The Christmas Afternoon Tea

Available 1st December – 6th January

Indulge in the Christmas Afternoon Tea which takes all the best elements of the classic afternoon tea and crafts in the spirit of Christmas. Finger sandwiches becomes a savory platter to share with friends including all the seasonal flavors. The cakes are piled higher and sprinkled with gold.

£19.95 pp

£24.95 pp (to make it bubble!)

Canine Cream Tea

Be the first to book our Canine Cream Tea is available from 2nd January 2021

Dogs need treats too!. Why not order yourself an afternoon tea and treat your dog as well. Created by the chef, approved byBay Tree hounds Ben and Ptolemy, the canine friendly afternoon tea includes pork and beef meat fingers, a selection of homemade dog biscuits and the irresistible chicken and vegetable jelly.

£14.95

£9.95 (when ordering for human friends as well)

Review: The Sunday Roast taste test

The new home delivery menu launched last Sunday and we tried out the roast pork option. This comes with seasonal greens, roasted parsnips and potatoes, carrots and gravy.

The food was piping hot on arrival and we easily split two meals into three. There was a generous helping of beautifully cooked pork and some perfectly crunchy crackling.

Greens included broccoli and snow peas (edible pods). The potatoes were the right mixture of crunch and fluffiness and the homemade apple sauce was delicious. Lenny the chef says it is made with honey, clove and lemon juice (we will definitely be trying to make our own).

We also ordered the sticky toffee pudding which comes with salted caramel sauce clotted cream. It was sumptuous and again easily split to three of us.

It was a satisfying and tasty Sunday roast which I will definitely order again.

Sunday roast is £14.94pp. Desserts are £7.95.

Other main menu options (Monday – Saturday) are £12.95pp and include Shepherd’s Pie, 5 hour beef casserole and chicken and black pudding roulade. There are also starters for £6.95 including seafood cocktail ceviche.

Orders must be made by 7pm on the day prior to delivery.

Call 01843 862502, go to baytreebroadstairs,co.uk or find The Bay Tree on facebook here