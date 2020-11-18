Applications for Covid business support grants from Thanet council are now open

Thanet District Council has today (November 18) launched an online application form and is urging eligible local businesses that have been impacted by the national lockdown, to submit their details to receive funding from either the national or discretionary business support grants:

National: Local Restrictions Support Grant (closed businesses) Addendum scheme for businesses that pay business rates and have been legally required to close as a result of the national lockdown restrictions.

Discretionary: Additional Restrictions Grants scheme which is the discretionary part of the above and will provide support for other businesses significantly affected by national restrictions.

Businesses that are in administration, in liquidation or where a striking-off notice has been made will not be eligible for funding under these schemes. Anti-fraud checks will be in place.

Cllr Rob Yates, Cabinet Member for Finance, Administration and Community Wealth Building at Thanet District Council said: “We appreciate the urgency for business support and I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we waited for the information we needed in order to launch the different business grant schemes.

“Payments will be backdated to Thursday 5 November when the national lockdown began. We are urging local businesses to go on our website (thanet.gov.uk/business-advice ) and check if they are eligible. If so, please apply now and we will process payments as quickly as we can.”

Local Restrictions Support Grant (Closed) Addendum scheme

The amount of money businesses will receive depends on the rateable value of the property:

For properties with a rateable value of £15,000 or under, grants to be £1,334 per 28-day qualifying restriction period.

For properties with a rateable value of between £15,001-£50,999 grants to be £2,000 per 28-day qualifying restriction period.

For properties with a rateable value of £51,000 or over grants to be £3,000 per 28-day qualifying restriction period.

Additional Restrictions Grants scheme

This is for businesses that:

are required to close but are not registered for business rates; and

for those who do pay business rates and are allowed to remain open under the national lockdown but are being significantly financially affected because their main customers have been forced to close.

Businesses applying for ARG (Discretionary) funding are required to make a statement that confirms their eligibility and provides evidence of the impact on income.

Businesses can use this link (https://www.thanet.gov.uk/ covid-19-support-for- businesses-november-2020/) to find full details of eligibility criteria and how to apply. Anyone still unsure whether they qualify, should contact the Business Rates Team directly at businesscashgrants@thanet.gov. uk.

As before, these grant schemes are fully funded by central Government and will be administered by Civica, who manage business rates for the council, and overseen by the S151 Officer in accordance with the guidance issued by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). During the first lockdown, the council allocated 3,000 cash grants worth £33million to eligible businesses in the district.

For more information about all of the support available for businesses, go to the council’s business hub at thanet.gov.uk/business-advice or visit the Government’s website at gov.uk/coronavirus/business- support.