Man found seriously injured at Margate property

An investigation has been launched after a man was found seriously injured at a Margate property yesterday (November 16).

Kent Police was called to Grosvenor Place, at 5.25am on Monday where a man in his 50s was found with a wound to his stomach. He was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 51-year-old man from Margate, who is known to the injured man, was arrested and taken into custody while detectives continue their work to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Officers will remain in the Grosvenor Place area to carry out enquiries as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/204748/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org