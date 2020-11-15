Newington pupils explore UK in whistle-stop ‘journey’

Travelling around the UK in one afternoon is a tall order but Newington Community Primary School’s youngsters were more than a match for the task.

Girls and boys from Year 2 explored the nation in a whistle-stop learning journey as they found out all about the four countries of the UK.

The adventure was part of their geography topic, The United Kingdom and Weather, as they found out about the different climate variations that can be experienced throughout the country.

Pupils also discovered a range of facts about places, culture and heritage as well as finding out about all sorts of customs.

Fun activities relating to all four countries included learning to sing Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes in Welsh, playing a version of the Scottish Highland Games with a welly boot throwing competition, practising and performing Irish dancing, and enjoying an English afternoon tea.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes was impressed. He said: “What an amazing adventure for our Year 2 explorers.

“This is a fabulous way to learn through activities and play which reinforces what they are learning in this geography topic.

“They found out so many differences about UK and it is important for their development as it gives them a sense of their place in the community and the world.”