Vandals rip down fencing at Memorial Rec playground in Broadstairs

Vandals have ripped down all the fencing at the newly refurbished Memorial Rec in Broadstairs.

The damage was discovered this morning by a Broadstairs mum who was visiting the playground with her four-year-old son.

The little lad’s nan said: “The whole of the fencing has been vandalised so there is no enclosed area. My grandson has autism and sometimes bolts away so he needs to have a secure area where he can play, my daughter-in-law has to keep an eye on him all the time. When they saw the fencing had been ripped down they had to go home again.”

Thanet district councillor Ruth Bailey said she was outraged about the damage and has again appealed to the local authority to have CCTV at the site.

She said: “I am absolutely fuming to hear of this wanton destruction in one of our newly refurbished playgrounds in Broadstairs. It appears that the newly installed equipment has not been affected but the surrounding fence has been pulled down and smashed up. “These vandals were children once themselves and would have used this playground and very likely have younger siblings that still make use of it.

“It is sad and disgraceful that they seem oblivious to the provision of this playground for the enjoyment of others.

“ I have reported the damage to Thanet council and once again asked for the provision of CCTV at this park.

“ If nearby, or passing, residents witness any anti-social behaviour in the park I would urge them to phone the police if it is ongoing or report to 101 online if the event has already occurred.

“The more reports there are the greater the likelihood of an increased foot patrol by the local PCSO.”

Memorial Rec was one of five Thanet play areas to have refurbishment, with works carried out from September.

The planning of the upgrades began in July 2019, with feedback from local councillors and residents on the new playground designs.

The Memorial Rec site was almost doubled in size with the addition of new outdoor fitness equipment.