Nethercourt family light up home with Christmas cheer for charity

A Nethercourt family who put on an annual Christmas light display for charity are determined to keep up the tradition despite having to cancel their main events.

Tyrone and Katie Keen, along with eight-year-old Bethany, usually light up their Nethercourt Farm Road home with some 25,000 lights and have a three day event with Santa, elves, a snow machine, raffle and food.

Covid may have put the dampener on all the extras but the light display is up and donations are being taken for NHS Charities.

The display is switched on from 5pm to 7.30pm each evening and donations can be popped in the letterbox on the front gates.

Katie said: “Let’s bring some happiness back to our lives, please dig deep even if it’s a few pennies, every single penny counts.”

