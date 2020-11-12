Chilton pupils mark Remembrance Day with themed creative tasks

Remembrance Day for children at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate was marked with respect and quiet reflection.

Head of School Kate Law said: “The whole staff and I are so proud of the way all of our boys and girls from the youngest to the most senior behaved as we all observed the two minute silence at 11am to mark Armistice Day, November 11.”

Pupils who were unable to attend the usual Remembrance Parades on Sunday due to pandemic restrictions were invited to wear their service uniforms into school for the day.

The smart turn out included members of local Rainbows, Brownies, Beavers, Brownies, Scouts and Guides.

Throughout the week the assembly theme in class bubbles is Remembrance and year groups have also been researching the annual event and getting involved with a number of themed creative tasks.

These included Reception classes painting poppies and having a themed circle time; Year 2 creating their own poppy badges and discussing who we remember and why; Year 6 are writing their own versions of remembrance poems after listening to a range of well-known literary verses.

Mrs Law added: “Remembrance is an important part of our social history and heritage, and it is right and proper that our children learn about it and share in the commemoration of those who fought for their country and for those still engaged in conflicts around the world.

“Chilton’s response of respect and dignity was a fitting tribute in our own small way to those who gave so much and for those who are still engaged in active service.”