Ten public toilets in Thanet have been shut due to ‘lockdown’ and rising Covid rates

Thanet council has closed 10 of the 20 public toilets normally open during the winter months.

The authority says this is in response to increased Covid-19 infection rates and the second national ‘lockdown’ currently in place.

The 10 toilets that remain open have been selected to ensure that each area of the district has at least one facility for customers of essential businesses and those who are exercising. The closure also allows the remaining toilets to be cleaned more frequently – four times a day – to help minimise the transmission of the virus.

The following toilets will continue to open daily and will receive additional cleaning. Disabled facilities accessible with a RADAR key are available at each of these locations.

ALPHA ROAD CAR PARK – Birchington 08:00 – 17:00

STATION ROAD – Westgate 08:00 – 17:30

BUENOS AYRES – Margate 08:00 – 16:30

THE CENTRE – Margate 08:00 – 18:00

HAROLD ROAD – Cliftonville 08:00 – 15:40

CAVENDISH STREET – Ramsgate 08:00 – 18:00

EAST PIER YARD – Ramsgate 08:00 – 16:25

CROFTS PLACE – Broadstairs 08:00 – 17:25

BROADSTAIRS HARBOUR- Broadstairs 08:00 – 16:55

HOPEVILLE AVENUE – St Peters 08:00 – 15:45

The closures will be reviewed at the end of the current national lockdown.