Teenage boy robbed by three youths in Margate

A teenage boy has been robbed of his mobile phone in Margate.

At around 1.20am on Saturday, October 31, the victim was walking along Ramsgate Road near the entrance of Chapel Hill Close, when three boys approached and asked for his belongings. When the victim said no, one of the suspects was reported to have threatened him with a penknife.

Items were stolen including a black iPhone, keys and some clothing. The suspects then left the scene on foot.

All three suspects were described as white boys aged between 15 and 17 years old, who wore coats or tops with their hoods up and jogging bottoms.

The first suspect was also described as 5ft 6inches tall, with brown eyes, and short dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/194998/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org