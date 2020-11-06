Data shows a rise in positive covid cases for Thanet

Covid rates in Thanet continue to show a rise with 300 positive tests recorded for the seven days to November 5 – a rise of 122 on the previous seven days, according to government data

The figures from government and the Kent County Council dashboard show Thanet has 200.8 weekly cases per 100,000 people (for the week up to November 2), second highest in the county. Swale has the highest rates at 230.5 weekly cases per 100,000 people.

The figure for Kent as a whole is 123.5 per 100,000.

In Thanet 47 people returned positive tests recorded for November 5 and the total number of positive cases for Thanet now stands at 1,624. The rolling seven day infection rate up to October 31 was 168.4.

Thanet has suffered 119 deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test reported up until November 5 and 163 (week ending October 23) where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate as one of the causes.

A large number of isle schools are also reporting positive cases including at Chatham & Clarendon, Northdown, Hartsdown, Newington, Upton, King Ethelbert, Royal Harbour Academy, Minster primary, Bromstone, Dame Janet Primary in Ramsgate, Garlinge primary, St Anthony’s School, Ellington infants, Dane Court, Cliftonville primary, St George’s CofE and St Ethelbert’s primary.

The figures are updated daily, although there is some time lag on some statistics. They can be found on the government dashboard here and here

Kent County Council says: “Infection rates are continuing to increase across almost all districts in Kent and the increase appears to be predominately amongst people of working age, which means there is a higher risk of community transmission.

“To reduce the rate of transmission we all need to continue to follow the rules of lockdown and play our part to keep people in Kent and our loved ones safe by:

minimising social contact with people as much as possible

minimising leaving home as much as possible

wearing a mask in public places where appropriate

maintaining good hand hygiene.

“Look out for those in your local community who may need extra support during lockdown and remember, support is available through Kent Together.

The guidance from government is clear on who you can meet and where; please play your part to help protect Kent and Medway and stay safe during the lockdown period.”

Kent County Council data for 27 October to 2 November

England

Weekly cases per

100,000 people – 236.3

Cases by district

Ashford

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -70

Canterbury

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -95.5

Dartford

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -132.3

Dover

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -125.3

Folkestone and Hythe

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -72.6

Gravesham

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -122.5

Maidstone

Weekly cases per

100,000 people- 130.9

Sevenoaks

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -105.2

Swale

Weekly cases per

100,000 people -230.5

Thanet

Weekly cases per

100,000 people- 200.8

Tonbridge and Malling

Weekly cases per

100,000 people- 111.2

Tunbridge Wells

Weekly cases per

100,000 people- 54.7