Man charged with three counts of assaulting emergency workers

A man has been charged with assaulting two police constables and a special constable while they were attending an incident in Margate.

A PC and a special constable were allegedly kicked while responding to a report of criminal damage in Ethelbert Road on Sunday, November 1, Another PC who attended was allegedly headbutted and spat at.

Scott Vicker-Craddock, 26, has since been arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Mr Vicker-Craddock, of Ethelbert Road, Margate, appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday, November 3 and was bailed to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (November 6).