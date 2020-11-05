Kerry Godliman and crew in Ramsgate to shoot scenes for Whitstable Pearl series

Actress Kerry Godliman, who featured in After Life with Ricky Gervais, is filming in Ramsgate today (November 5).

The crew are shooting scenes for Whitstable Pearl, commissioned by Acorn TV with Buccaneer Media and based on the novels “The Whitstable Pearl Mystery” and “Disappearance at Oare” by Whitstable author and former Eastenders script writer Julie Wassmer.

Kerry Godliman features in the lead role as Pearl Nolan.

Whitstable Pearl explores the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery swirling beneath the surface of the seaside town.

Distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights, the Acorn TV Original Series began production in Whitstable last month. The series will exclusively premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom in 2021.

The series follows local celebrity Pearl Nolan, a chef-proprietor of the eponymous Whitstable Pearl restaurant which she runs alongside her son, Charlie, waitress Ruby, and in spite of her mother Dolly. She is also the proprietor of a newly-formed detective agency, finally putting her distant police-training to good use.

When Pearl discovers the body of a close family friend, she takes it upon herself to investigate what she believes to be murder.

Julie Wassmer said, “I am absolutely thrilled that the dream team of Buccaneer and Acorn is shooting the TV series based on my Whitstable Pearl Mystery crime novels and that a wealth of talent is involved in the entire production – in which Whitstable itself will have a starring role alongside the brilliant Kerry Godliman!”

Kerry Godliman said, “I’m over the moon to be portraying Pearl Nolan in ‘Whitstable Pearl’. Her character has such a big heart and I can’t wait to get stuck into bringing Julie’s vision of Pearl’s life juggling Whitstable, murder, seafood and romance to life!”