Cliffsend resident creates ‘golden’ mural display to mark Remembrance Sunday

Mural creations marking Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in the 75th year since the end of the Second World War had been installed by Cliffsend resident Beryl Harrison.

The 81-year-old has created the display outside her home in Beech Grove which includes a golden soldier mural, 45 gold crosses, a horse and poppies.

Each cross bears names of people who were killed in action or later died from their injuries during the conflict. Some were survivors who have now passed, others were Prisoners of War POW. Hiroshima and Russia, Dame Vera Lynn, the Burma Star Association and General Slim are also featured.

The gold crosses symbolise the end of the Second World War, the horse is to remember the animals lost in the conflict and the poppies represent the bloodshed.

Beryl, who has been a fundraiser for disability causes for some 40 years and a co-founder fundraiser for a disability assessment centre in Canterbury, says the gold is: “For all those that were lost, these should have been their golden years.”

The parish councillor, who also installed displays to mark VE and VJ Days this year, said: “It is the 75th anniversary of the end of the war and there would have been celebrations but that can’t happen because of the virus and the lockdown.

“I’m not an artist but I like to create things. I hope people will come up close and look at the crosses so they can read the names and stories, they don’t need to worry about walking in the garden.”

Government has said Remembrance events can take place despite the lockdown and guidance is due to be issued to councils about how to safely mark Remembrance Sunday on November 8 and Armistice Day on November 11.

Currently many Thanet parades and services have been cancelled but we will update with any changes.