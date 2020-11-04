Prison for County Lines dealer from Broadstairs

A county line drug dealer from Broadstairs who sent marketing messages to promote his trade has been jailed for 32 months.

Following an investigation by Kent Police, Mateo Bondzie was identified as playing a significant role in the running of a county line known as ‘P’ in Ramsgate.

County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural area.

Officers ascertained that the phone line used by Bondzie was sending a large volume of marketing messages to local drug users to promote the drugs available. The phone was traced to two locations, one near Bondzie’s home address in Poplar Road, Broadstairs, and the second was in London, near an address he stayed at when visiting family.

On Tuesday, September 15 officers carried out a warrant at Bondzie’s home where he was found with phone handsets linking him to the drug dealing. One handset contained over 100 messages all related to drug supply, with a bulk sent message that read ‘Back on P’. Around £560 in cash was also recovered from Bondzie’s bedroom, believed to have been collected as part of the drug dealing.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, and possession of criminal property, all of which he admitted at Canterbury Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was sentenced yesterday (November 3) to two years and eight months.

Investigating officer, DC Pete Frampton said: “Mateo Bondzie used phone messaging as a quick way to lure and tempt drug users into buying more Class A drugs.

“Drug dealers are there to make money and show no consideration for the lives they ruin in the process. Bondzie was just another one out to profit from someone else’s misery and addiction.

“We take a very dim view of such activity and officers will always look to disrupt this illegal trade and bring those responsible for dealing before the courts.”