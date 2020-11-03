Financial woes at Kent and Medway CCG with £22m deficit

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

The financial woes of an NHS body from Kent have been laid bare as it seeks to plug a cash gap of £22million within its budget.

The Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says the costs of supplying medical prescriptions for patients has “exceeded expected values” while the organisation has lost income from some key areas amid Covid.

There will be no cuts to public facing services in the county, which includes around 200 GP surgeries and seven hospitals, CCG chiefs say. Talks continue with national managers, NHS England, to fill the economic blackhole.

Ivor Duffy, the Kent and Medway CCG’s chief finance officer, said: “I must stress that no frontline services will be impacted by the current financial challenge.

“The priority for all partners in the Kent and Medway system is ensuring delivery of clinical services, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

An £8million “contingency fund” is being created by the NHS body as the CCG plans to use cash reserves to manage the new and emerging risks.

A total of 746 staff work for the county-wide NHS body. The organisation was formed seven months ago and brought together Kent’s eight smaller CCGs.

The aim of the shake-up was to create an “integrated” care system in Kent to serve the county’s 1.8million residents with an improved and more efficient service.

Despite having an annual budget of more than £3billion, the CCG now faces a deficit of £22million, which amounts to roughly five per cent of the total cost of developer Mark Quinn’s proposed super hospital in Canterbury.

Two key factors have caused the shortfall. Firstly, the CCG faces major income losses due to the pandemic, around £17million over the last seven months.

Under this, the Covid crisis has seen Kent NHS trusts provide a reduced level of private patient services while less research projects have been undertaken.

Secondly, the NHS has experienced a substantial rise in costs for the provision of patient prescriptions since the Covid outbreak, some related to respiratory conditions. This amounts to around £5.6million of the total deficit.

Mr Duffy said: “The CCG is currently working on behalf of the wider health system in Kent and Medway to secure additional resource to cover this income shortfall and we expect that this will be forthcoming.”

Last weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of a second national lockdown from Thursday, until at least December 2. The chief aim from Whitehall is to stop the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Alongside this, the Kent and Medway CCG says it has received a cash boost of £66m to cover growing Covid costs during the winter period and until April 1.

But the funding will not be used to cover the £22m deficit because the cash will be needed to support the frontline coronavirus response, the CCG says.

Mr Duffy added: “The cost of personal protective equipment (PPE), hospital discharge programmes in health and social care, testing and 111 First will be funded over and above the £66m allocation.”