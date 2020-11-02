Birchington mum suffers serious injuries in crash where one driver is still being sought by police

Police officers are searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash that resulted in a Birchington mum suffering a broken neck and pelvis and spine injuries.

Amy Taylor, 34, was injured in the three vehicle collision in Shottendane Road, Birchington, just before 7pm yesterday (November 1).

One driver, understood to be a woman who had a child with her, left the scene.

A police search, assisted by the coastguard helicopter, was carried out but the woman was not found.

Mum-of-one Amy was blue-lighted to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford after being freed from her car. She is due to undergo further scans today.

Her mum Gina Mapes has appealed for the woman to hand herself in to police.

She said: “Hand yourself in. My daughter has been blue lighted to Ashford and l’m not allowed to be with her.

“My daughter has a fractured spine in two places, so if anyone has any information, regardless of how big or small it is, please let me or the police know. We need to find the person who left while my daughter was seriously injured in her car.”

It is understood the woman left the scene on foot although police are yet to confirm this. Gina says she understands the woman was seen heading along Margate hill towards Acol. A witness says both the woman and child wore dark coats.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a collision involving three vehicles at 6.54pm on Sunday, November 1.

Officers and Secamb attended Manston Road near the junction with Shottendane Road in Birchington.

“A search of the area, assisted by the HMS Coastguard helicopter, was carried out following a report that the occupants of one of the vehicles had left before speaking to officers.

“Two people reported injuries and were taken to hospital.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the third driver.”

Gina said the family are now concentrating on Amy’s recovery, adding: “There is a long road ahead but she has a determination about her and will get through this.”

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 01-1129.