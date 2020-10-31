‘Halloween’ horses highlight Thanet Disabled Riding Centre appeal

Thanet Disabled Riding Centre hopes to be able to reopen fully next year but until then is appealing for help with funding to stay afloat.

The not for profit Charity provides horse riding sessions for the local disabled community. But this year has been difficult and fundraising has been hard.

Volunteers took the ponies out this week for Halloween, with costumes and lighting, to bring some joy to people.

They were also highlighting their current fundraiser. The centre, which has been at its current site at Maurice House in Broadstairs for 30 years, is entirely self-funded and relies on donations from groups and individuals.

It is headed up by Nora Setterfield, 79, who received an MBE in 2013 for her dedication to the centre which helps children and adults who suffer from disabilities by providing riding lessons or just time with the horses and other visitors. There are some 48 students each week as well as a number of children with special needs who help at the stables and 19 volunteers.

The cost of keeping the centre open is £150 a day, covering everything from utilities to straw and feed.

Riders are aided by leaders and side-walkers and being at the centre, as a rider or helper, aids the building of strength, boosts confidence and improves communication skills.

To help with a donation call the riding centre on 01843 863481 or click here