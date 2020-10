The Coastal Crafty Crew will be holding a craft fair at Quex Small Barn in Birchington tomorrow (November 1).

Handmade products will be on offer. There is free parking and free admission.

A tombola will raise funds for Petts Wood Playgroup which is a charity for children living with special needs, Funds will also be raised for Margate RNLI,

The fair runs from 10am to 3pm.

For more details email coastalcraftycrew@gmail.com