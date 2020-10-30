Independent sellers featured at Westwood Cross Lifestyle Market

Westwood Cross Shopping Centre has launched a new Lifestyle Market, offering bespoke products from independent retailers.

Running until November 15, the Lifestyle Market will have variety of exhibitors, from artisan British cheeses and hand-crafted jewellery, to homemade fudge and luxury candles.

Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to launch our Lifestyle Market, which celebrates independent retailers and offers visitors even more variety alongside our existing brands. Over the three weeks we’ll be showcasing different exhibitors, so customers will be able to find something truly unique each time they visit us – ideal for those looking to start their Christmas shopping early!

“A one-way system runs throughout the centre to help customers socially distance and our team will be on hand to help with any questions. We hope visitors enjoy the market and we very much look forward to welcoming them to our shopping centre as the festive season nears.”

The Lifestyle Market will be held in the area from H Samuel to Outfit and will be open 9.30am– 7.30pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am – 6.30pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday, from now until November 15. To avoid busier times, Westwood Cross suggests visiting before 11am, or after 3pm.

Planned exhibitors by week include:

29th October – 1st November 2nd November – 8th November 9th November – 15th November Zane’s Magic shop Wheels in Motion Driving Lessons Animal Krackers Kornwell Dolls Arbonne Stacey Robinson Pet Products Nomad Jewellery/Christo Papa Nomad Jewellery/Christo Papa Nomad Jewellery/Christo Papa Jormae Pourri Jormae Pourri Inkas Crafts Beach fun ‘N’ Candles Beach fun ‘N’ candles Beach Fun ‘N’ Candles Rod’s Handmade fudge Oakview Nursery Oakview Nursery Ploughman’s choice Ploughman’s choice