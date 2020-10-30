MenKind store opens at Westwood Cross

Seven staff have been taken on with the opening of a new store for men at Westwood Cross.

MenKind specialises in unique gadgets and gifts for the guys – many of which you won’t find anywhere else.

The business started in 2001 as a gift shop and has expanded its target audience, and has tech brand RED5 joining ranks.

There are now 25 MenKind shops across England, Scotland, and Wales and concessions in places like Hamleys and Selfridges. An additional 30 or so pop-up shops are usually opened over the Christmas period.

The Westwood Cross store opened on Monday (October 26) in the former HMV unit. Opening times are Monday-Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, Saturday, 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

A MenKind spokesman said: “As a destination shopping location that includes big box retailers, leisure and dining we thought that Westwood Cross would be an ideal location for one of our stores. Kent people have always loved our stores and the opportunity to take a large unit in an open air centre was an opportunity too good to miss.”