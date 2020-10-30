All things frightful take over a house in Broadstairs for Halloween

Ghouls, ghosts and witches have taken over a house in Broadstairs.

The home of Jill Mckay in Rectory Road is famous for its fabulous Halloween displays and this year is no different despite the covid pandemic.

Nan-of-three Jill has been creating her spine-tingling displays for some 30 years and says the delight it gives youngsters makes her try harder each and every time.

She said: “I have always loved Halloween, the whole concepts of ghosties, and I love the trick or treating. The thing I love most is the kids’ faces when they see it, it makes me put in more effort every year.

“I used to live in Cambridge and a group of us would do the decorations and I have just carried on ever since. It would seem such a shame not to do something this year. Over this last week I have been watching them as they come and look and spot all the different things.”

Jill’s display will stay up until next weekend and is part of the Thanet Pumpkin Trail.