Woman taken to hospital with face injury after assault in Westgate

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered a facial cut during a serious assault in Westgate in the early hours of this morning (October 17).

The incident happened at around 12.30am in Beach Rise. It is alleged there was altercation involving a group of people at an address during which the victim was assaulted in a communal doorway.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Julien Lawton of Margate CID said: “While detectives are completing enquiries in the area including forensic examinations, we are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information about the incident to contact us.

“I would also ask motorists who may have been in the area to check for any dashcam footage that shows a group of people in Beach Rise between midnight and 1am, and local residents are requested to view home security CCTV or doorbell cameras for anything that may assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 17-0042

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete the online form