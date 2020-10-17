Halloween frights and fun in Thanet

The usual trick or treating may not be taking place this year because of Covid restrictions but there is still some Halloween fun to be had in Thanet:

Halloween show

Pierremont Hall in Broadstairs will host a night of mystery and excitement on October 31.

Tickets are £30 per person and include entertainment, a welcome glass of bubbles, a Halloween themed buffet and tea/coffee.

To buy tickets please email at events@broadstairs.gov.uk.

Pierremont Hall organisers say whatever the future brings this event will happen and if the date has to change the offer will remain the same.

A spokesperson said: “We are working hard to offer the community safe entertainment through the pandemic. From arranging outdoor working groups to give homeworkers a break from being alone, to Art Wednesdays and Yoga groups. We are dedicated to hosting socially distanced, safe events for the community and making the most out of 2020.”

Ticket holders will have their own group tables and the performers have adapted the show to stay at a social distance. To support the restrictions there will be no bar and the buffet will be served on platters to each table.

If the event needs to be cancelled due to Covid, it will be postponed to another date in the future.

Refunds will be available for those that wish it.

Trick or Treat

Quex Activity Centre is holding its family friendly Trick or Treat Trail in the Spooky Woods and the Bewitched Pumpkin Picking Patch.

Tickets Include:

A trip to the Trick or Treat Trail

Access to the Jumping Pillows and Field of Fun

Halloween sweet treats

1 Pumpkin per Child (extra pumpkins may be purchased on the day)

£12.50 per child.

£6.50 for Under’s 2 (does not include sweets)

Adults go free!

*Children must be accompanied by an adult

For Pumpkin Picking only, please call 01843 866023

Events run from October 3-November 1. Find details at quexactivitycentre.com/product/pumpkinpicking/

Thanet Pumpkin Trail

A Ramsgate mum-of-one has created a fabulous Thanet Pumpkin Trail group.

Ange Martin came up with the idea of the trail where people wanting to get involved can display a special poster in the window for children to spot. The youngster then receives a sweet from their accompanying adult – meaning no door knocking to keep the fun socially distanced.

The idea has caught the imagination of Thanet families with the group swelling in numbers and a google map created with pins added to the streets where homes and businesses have pledged to take part.

The Thanet Pumpkin Trail guidelines for the event are:

Have a picture of a Pumpkin displayed in a window to show you’re taking part with the words “Thanet Pumpkin Trail” on it somewhere. If you want to include carved out pumpkins and other spooky things then please do! The spookier the better

When the child/young person spots the pumpkin pictures in the window, their grown ups will give them a sweet* to put in their bag and then move on to find more pumpkin pictures. The grown ups buy the sweets beforehand to put in the bag on their way round the trail*

NO knocking on people’s doors as this is a social distanced event. This is to keep everyone safe and to avoid the spread of germs.

Most importantly have lots of spooky fun and if you do spot anyone taking part in the trail give each other a wave and a smile for a bonus sweet!

Among the businesses taking part is Sweetie Belle’s Treats who will be doing a special Halloween offer with the group, Snips Barbers in Westgate and also Little Brown Fairy Cake in Westgate’s Station Road which has an amazing Hocus Pocus window display made from cake!

To get involved find Thanet Pumpkin Trail on facebook here

T shirts and classes giveaway

Reach Performing Arts School is running a Halloween competition with winners scooping T Shirts and free classes.

Winners will be picked at random on October 31

Simply head over to their website and try to find the pumpkins hidden throughout, then email the number of pumpkins you have found at reachacademy@sky.com with your full name and contact number

https://www.reachperformingarts.org/

The Gift Box

The Gift Box in Broadstairs has joined the Halloween fun by organising a free spooky trail.

Find he answers to Halloween clues around the isle and then email them to The Gift Box for a chance to win a digital certificate and a voucher for a balloon display.

The trail will be open from October 26-31. Question sheets will be posted on The Gift Box faceook page, answers can be sent to Thegiftbox_2020@outlook.com

Spooky Cliftonville

Swirling sea mists or ghoulish goings-on – nothing is quite as it seems in Cliftonville this October as the ghosts of Gordon Road return once more to the land of the living.

Join the GRASS group for a family-friendly party with pumpkin carving and fancy-dress competitions.

Free pumpkins for GRASS area residents, with healthy recipe card, available on a first come, first served basis.

The GRASS ghouls are giving away 100 pumpkins and goody bags to households in the GRASS area streets:

Edgar Road, St Paul’s Road, Gordon Road, Stanley Road, Percy Road, Cliftonville Mews, Ethelbert Crescent (between Edgar & Sweyn), and Sweyn Road.

The first 100 people to register at the form below will receive a free pumpkin (maximum 2 per household) and a goody bag, delivered to their front door on Thursday, October 29.

Anyone in Cliftonville can enter the competition, not just people receiving a free GRASS pumpkin. Just post a photo of your pumpkin on social media with the hashtag #SPOOKTONVILLE

Don’t forget to display your pumpkin in your window to help make Cliftonville a spooky spectacular.

For full details visit https://grasscliftonville.org/spooktonville