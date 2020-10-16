Thanet dealer jailed for possession of taser and cocaine, cannabis and MDMA haul

A drug dealer found with a Taser disguised as a torch during a Kent Police raid in Margate has been jailed.

Officers found the weapon along with a large quantity of drugs when they carried out the warrant at a flat in Athelstan Road in October 2018.

Alan Stuart was arrested and later admitted possession of a disguised firearm. He was found guilty of possession of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis with intent to supply at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday, October 13.

The 38-year-old, of Queen Street, Ramsgate, was jailed for four years on the same day.

Officers carried out the search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the property on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Police recovered around six and a half grams of cocaine, 20 MDMA tablets and more than 45 grams of cannabis at the property.

Cash, a dealer’s list, scales and a torch, which on examination was found to be a disguised Taser, were also seized.

PC Colin Glover, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “Kent Police is determined to shut down and disrupt drug dealing networks at every possible opportunity.

“The drugs Stuart intended to sell would have had the knock-on impact of more crime and anti-social behaviour in the community and continued misery for users and their families.

“We are pleased to remove what could have been a dangerous weapon from circulation and the length of the sentence shows that those who deal drugs and carry weapons can expect to be dealt with seriously by the courts.”